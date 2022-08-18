ST. LOUIS – Many people in the St. Louis region signed up for a raffle to help fight childhood cancer and for a chance to win a brand new home. We are announcing the winners of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on Thursday morning.

Drawings for prizes are being done during FOX 2 newscasts. The final drawing is at around 8:30 am.

Winners:

Kathy Myers from St. Louis won the $5,000 visa gift card

Ashley Bassham from Wentzville won the $20,000 patio set

Virginia Davis from St. Peters won a 2022 Honda Civic

