St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off today

  O’FALLON, Mo. – The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is back in St. Louis. This year, the house will be built once again by Payne Family Homes located in Legends Pointe in O’Fallon.

We’re partnering with the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help fund research for childhood cancer and give someone a new home.

The 4 bedroom, 4.5 baths, 4100 square foot house features a 5-car garage, complete with a basketball court and scoreboard valued at approximately $575,000 will be given away on FOX 2 Thursday, August 20.

Tickets officially go on sale on, Thursday, June 11th.  Tickets are available now by calling 1-800-667-3394 or at dreamhome.org.

