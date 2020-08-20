St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

O’FALLON, Mo. – The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home campaign came to an end with thousands of dollars given to the life-saving work at the children’s research hospital.

All 11,500 tickets were snatched up in just 15 days hitting a record for the St. Louis community, raising more than $1.1 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This year’s house was again built by Payne Family Homes and is located in Legends Pointe in O’Fallon.

The 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 4100 square foot house features a 5-car garage, complete with a basketball court and scoreboard.

This is the eleventh consecutive year that Berkeley Building Company has constructed the St. Jude Dream Home.

BIG PRIZES we are drawing for! Here’s what we have so far!



$5K VISA gift card, courtesy of Paramount Bank, goes to Winston Langford!



$4K shopping spree to @AldiUSA, courtesy of the Boehmer team, goes to Diane Cooper!



$5K VISA gift card, courtesy of Paramount Bank, goes to Winston Langford!

$4K shopping spree to Aldi, courtesy of the Boehmer team, goes to Diane Cooper!

The Dream Home is the grand prize, but there are several other great prizes available to win this year.

Here is a look at the other prizes, including the deadlines to be entered to win them:

– Boehmer Team+ Early Bird Drawing – $4,000 shopping spree at Aldi’s – Linda & Kelly Boehmer; Realtors & Team Leaders

Bonus Prize Drawing – outdoor kitchen and Hot tub valued at $20,000 – Chad Moentenich – Sales Prestige Pools & Spas

