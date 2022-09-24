ST.LOUIS —St. Jude children’s research hospital helps heal kids with cancer. They publish research to help kids around the world and help families afford life-saving treatment.

The gentlemen of “tau kappa ep”—”delta zeta chapter”—will have a run-walk fundraiser for the hospital.

It’s happening this morning at eight. It will take off from “ballpark village” in downtown St. Louis. A fun workout can help the fraternity surpass the six thousand dollars they gave to the hospital in the last two years.