St. Louis 2021 homicide numbers down drastically, but ‘far more work to do’

ST. LOUIS–The city of St. Louis ended 2021 with a lower number of homicides than the previous year, a welcome development, even though the precise reason why is murky.

In 2020, the city recorded 263 homicides according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting system. In 2021, that number fell to 195.

Homicides are down 25 percent in St. Louis this year. While we have more work to do, our holistic approach – focusing resources on preventing violent crime, supporting victims to break cycles of violence, and working alongside communities – is paying off. https://t.co/Joso6Nzy4m — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) December 30, 2021

A TIME Magazine story on the trend generated a lot of discussion on the why, including the impact of the pandemic. Is it because of the new mayoral administration’s “holistic” approach or is it increased community engagement or some of both and something else altogether?

“While we still have far more work to do, such a significant drop in contrast to national trends is encouraging,” Mayor Jones’ office said Monday.