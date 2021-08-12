St. Louis adding COVID vaccine incentives to annual warrant amnesty days

ST. LOUIS–The city of St. Louis, the city’s municipal court and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office announced Thursday that they are co-sponsoring “Warrant Forgiveness Days” again in 2021, and this year city officials are adding an additional incentive.

COVID-19 vaccines will be offered on-site and proof of full vaccination could mean $100 off of court costs or existing fines for Municipal Court cases.

“The City is ready to work alongside judicial and enforcement partners to help thousands of St. Louisans set aside outstanding warrants for non-violent offenses and encourage them to get them vaccinated against COVID-19,“ St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a news release. “These events will help participants get right with the law and get right with their health. We have to work together to protect public health and public safety, and I’m grateful to the courts for their leadership on this issue.”

City officials estimate there are roughly 140,000 warrants eligible for participation in the program, with the vast majority (138,000) able to take advantage of the Municipal Court full vaccination incentive.

The events are scheduled for Friday, August 27th at the Circuit Court (10 North Tucker Blvd) and both Friday, August 27th and Saturday, August 28th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Municipal Court (1520 Market Street).

Anyone planning to attend should bring a valid photo ID.