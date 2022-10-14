ST. LOUIS — Alamo Drafthouse is opening this November on Foundry Way. The theater is located on the west side of the property. The new theater is the first St. Louis location for the Austin-based cinema eatery.

The City Foundry in St. Louis is a large industrial-style building that houses different shopping venues from local retailers. They have a food court that they call the “Food Hall.” In this building is the movie theater.

The construction is almost complete. The theater’s interior will showcase absurdist comedy themes with many interactive elements. These elements are in places throughout the space, including a scavenger hunt.

Alamo Drafthouse will have a bar with a selection of beer from local breweries, wine, and spirits. They will also offer food that St. Louis specialties are known for such as gooey butter cake and toasted ravioli.