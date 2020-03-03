Watch Now
St. Louis Alderman resigns amid federal fraud charge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Ward 12 Alderman Larry Arnowitz, 66, resigned today. He is facing a federal fraud charge for using $20,000 in campaign funds for personal use. He will be turning himself in to federal authorities Wednesday.

Arnowitz’s attorney tells FOX 2 that the money was taken over a period of 4 years and will be paid back in full.

“It is a sad day for the Alderman,” said his attorney. He is “heartbroken by this turn of events.”

Alderman Arnowitz’s letter of resignation cited “personal reasons” for his departure.

