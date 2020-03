Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The late 4th Ward Alderman Samuel Moore will be laid to rest Monday, March 9. He died last month at age 71.

Moore served on the Board of Aldermen since 2007.

Officials say his passion was neighborhood development. Among his favorite projects; installing new LED street lights and sidewalk upgrades.

He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery followed by a repast at The Polish Heritage Center.

Arrangements for 4th Ward Alderman Samuel L. Moore

Saturday, 2-7 pm. (Civic Ceremony 4-6 pm)

Williams Temple; 1500 Union Blvd



Sunday, 4-6 pm - Celebration of Life - 6 pm

Williams Temple



Monday, 9 am Burial Jefferson Barracks



Repast, Polish Heritage Center 1413 N 20th St. — Lewis E. Reed (@PresReed) March 6, 2020