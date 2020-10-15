St. Louis Aldermanic committee passes $2 million dollar homicide tip reward fund

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis City Board of Aldermen committee is hoping to break the code of silence when it comes to solving murders.

The Justice for St. Louis Families fund sets aside money to go to rewards for tips that lead to the arrest of anyone who has committed a murder in the city and for anyone who has murdered a child under the age of 17.

The fund would offer $10,000 dollars for tips for murders and $15,000 tips on child murder cases. A total of $2 million dollars would go out of the city’s emergency reserves account fund to go into the Justice for St. Louis Families Fund.

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed said this will be another tool in our toolbox to fight crime and they know there are people out there that have information. The goal is to get justice for grieving families and break the cycle of violence in St. Louis.

” With a large shortage in police officers on the city streets and the homicide numbers already topping the totals for the last four years, board members are hoping these rewards give people incentive to break the code of silence”.

The bill needs two more votes before heading to the Mayor’s desk. The final vote is expected on Friday, November 6.