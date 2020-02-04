St. Louis aldermen raise African American heritage flag in honor of Black History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's Black History Month and St. Louis is paying tribute in a way that is unique. It is the only American city to raise the African American heritage flag in honor of Black History Month. This is the sixth straight year the flag has been raised at 13th & Market Street.

The St. Louis African American aldermanic caucus hosted the raising of the red, black and green flag. It will fly at the corner of Market and 13th Street the entire month of February. The red, black and green will also be displayed in St. Louis City Hall during that time period as well.

Alderman Boyd says the purpose is to all the people of St. Louis to not only remember the accomplishments of African Americans in our society but to also support their local businesses. Boyd says the fact St. Louis is the first and only American city so far to raise the African American heritage flag so far, is an honor.

38.627003 -90.199404