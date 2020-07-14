St. Louis Aldermen to cast final vote to close The Workhouse Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Aldermen are set to give final approval Tuesday to a plan to close the city Workhouse.

The Medium Security Institution was built to hold 1,100 inmates.There are about 100 there now all accused of serious crimes.

Those who want to close the workhouse believe all the city’s inmates can be housed in the Justice Center Downtown.

The money saved by closing the workhouse would be used to create a neighborhood safety fund and a program to stop repeat offenders.

Protesters and activists have been calling for the closure of The Workhouse for years, but public pressure has increased in recent weeks.