St. Louis Ambush welcomes limited number of fans for return of soccer

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Ambush fans will return to the Family Arena Saturday for the first time since COVID concerns disrupted last year’s season.

St. Charles County restrictions only allow for half capacity of fans to enter the arena.

The Family Arena capacity is slightly more than 9,000 and St. Louis Ambush will be restricting that number to less than half capacity.

“The goal is to never have to cross in front of somebody else to get to your seat,” Shelly Clark, CEO and co-owner of St. Louis Ambush said.

Any fan entering must have their temperature taken. Everyone is also required to wear a face-covering upon entry and throughout the game.

Hand sanitizing stations will greet fans when they enter and some sections inside the arena will be closed to keep fans separated.

When games end, fans will be directed to the exits one section at a time to help with social distancing.

Clark said the team examined how the Family Arena hosted graduations as they pieced together a plan for safety.

A professional cleaning service has been hired to sanitize all areas of the arena before and after each game.

During games, the cleaning service will continuously sanitize bathrooms and the concourse area.

The arena concourse also includes signs directing foot traffic in one direction.

According to the Ambush, the arena’s HVAC system uses 100% fresh air resulting in the arena having entirely new air every 3 to 5 minutes.

Clark said the future of the season remains to be seen but the league will make decisions on a month to month basis.

For more information about the Ambush visit: https://www.stlambush.com/