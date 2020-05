ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The city amended the title for its health director. Dr. Fredrick Echols is now the acting director of the Department of Public Health. This comes after the city counselor’s interpretation of the city charter which says the director must be licensed.

A recent court filing shows that Dr. Echols is not currently licensed to practice medicine. A spokesperson for St. Louis says Dr. Echols meets the qualifications for the health director.