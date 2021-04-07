St. Louis and Midwest popular Airbnb location; new tool calculates what your place is worth

ST. LOUIS– Many people are itching for a vacation after living through a pandemic for more than a year. During that time, a lot of people chose to take shorter trips and explore just a few hours from their homes.

Airbnb officials say that made the Midwest a popular place for travelers, but also for those looking to make some extra money.

Christopher Nulty, Head of Global Public Affairs at Airbnb, said new hosts in the St. Louis area made more than $1 million dollars collectively over the last nine months.

He said on average, hosts in St. Louis area are making about $1,900 a month renting out their homes.

Nulty says even before the pandemic the Midwest saw strong Airbnb demand and that only grew during the pandemic. He said many people didn’t want to get on a plane but would take a one-tank trip somewhere close.

“As a result, we saw smaller cities, smaller communities, and rural communities really benefiting from Airbnb,” said Nulty.

Airbnb has a new tool so those interested in renting out their home could see how much their place is worth. The Airbnb calculator asks you to enter a few questions and then calculates how much you could potentially earn.

