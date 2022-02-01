St. Louis animal rescue group makes plea for foster families

Stray Rescue in St. Louis is desperately seeking foster families for dogs taken in from rural Missouri ahead of a major winter storm about to blanket the region.

ST. LOUIS–The work of getting dogs and cats in from the cold ahead of this week’s winter storm has become more complicated for St. Louis’ Stray Rescue, thanks to a massive influx of animals arriving this week from outstate Missouri.

The animal shelter says it is taking in a total of 32 dogs from two different locations in what a representative described as “Rural Missouri”. One of the locations was also described as a hoarding situation where owners no longer had the ability to care for the animals.

The influx has the organization looking for immediate fostering help. Once a foster family’s application is approved, the agency provides medical care and supplies needed to care for the animal. Stray Rescue says it is also looking for supply donations, including Puppy Pads, blankets, puppy toys, exercise pens and large metal crates.

If you’re interested in fostering, you can email kiarra@strayrescue.org or drop off supplies at 2320 Pine Street, St. Louis.