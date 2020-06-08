St. Louis Anti Violence leader on why George Floyd protests are so big and diverse

ST. LOUIS – James Clark has been a fixture on the streets of St Louis for years. He has been fighting to bring down violence and improve relations between police and the community.

James Clark talked with FOX2’s Elliott Davis. He told Davis why he believes the George Floyd protests are so big and diverse.

Clark was a spokesman for Better Family Life that focused on inner-city issues that contributed to violence. Now Clark is Vice President of Public Safety and Community Response for the St Louis Urban League.

He says one of the reasons the George Floyd protests are so big is that the nation is just coming out of shutdown mode and there are fewer distractions like sports.

He says that means more focus than normal was on the police killing of George Floyd.

He also says everyone saw what transpired on video and that sparked anger from whites and nearly every other ethnic group in addition to African Americans.

Clark says there is much to do to make sure there’s lasting change. He says police need to reengage with the African American community on a different level other that when there’s a disturbance.

He suggests setting up sporting events or other activities so each side can better get to know the other. He says most police officers are good people who are being tarnished by the actions of a few.

Clark also says the African American community and the police department share responsibility for reducing the tension.

He says Blacks must be less tolerant of violence in their community even as they ask the police department to make fundamental changes to reduce the tension that leads to confrontations between police and citizens.