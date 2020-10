ST. LOUIS – An unusual Halloween activity is happening at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.

The Aquarium’s divers visit the marine life in Shark Canyon while they carve pumpkins.

Saturday, two divers brought pumpkins down into the water and competed in a pumpkin carving competition against each other.

Fans can watch this unusual sight Saturdays and Sundays at 11:00 a.m., 1:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.