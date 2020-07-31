St. Louis Aquarium Foundation hosting virtual auction today

ST. LOUIS- A virtual auction kicks off today hosted by the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation.

Through bidding at the auction, students and families in under-resourced communities and STEM-based Aquarium education programs for schools will have the opportunity to visit the Aquarium for free.

Exclusive items include a private Aquarium visit for up to 10 guests, Purina Farms Birthday Party and VIP Experience, a staycation at The Cheshire and dinner at Basso, Kids’ Shark-themed Day at the Aquarium for 6 and much more.

For more information and a list of auction items click here

A blast at @AquariumSTL! They are having an auction starting TONIGHT! Proceeds will fund field trips for students and families! One of the prizes is naming their ambassador! Here’s Annie having an insect smoothie for breakfast! Tune in to hear about more big prizes! @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/BYYQWG1hjt — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) July 31, 2020