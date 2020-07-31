St. Louis Aquarium Foundation hosting virtual auction today

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS- A virtual auction kicks off today hosted by the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation.

Through bidding at the auction, students and families in under-resourced communities and STEM-based Aquarium education programs for schools will have the opportunity to visit the Aquarium for free.

Exclusive items include a private Aquarium visit for up to 10 guests, Purina Farms Birthday Party and VIP Experience, a staycation at The Cheshire and dinner at Basso, Kids’ Shark-themed Day at the Aquarium for 6 and much more.

For more information and a list of auction items click here

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News