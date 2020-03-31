St. Louis Aquarium hosting virtual visit on FaceBook Live Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Stuck at home and looking for something to do? How about making a virtual visit to the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.

Tuesday, March 31 the Aquarium's animal care team will host a "Virtual Breakfast" where you can learn more about the Rays and Sharks that live there.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. Guests will learn about the Cownose, Southern, and Atlantic stingrays, along with Brownbanded Bamboo and Bonnethead sharks.

A video of the large Mobula Rays that live in Shark Canyon will be played during the Facebook Live followed by the Aquarium's biologists answering any questions from those logged in to the live stream.

To join the event visit: www.facebook.com/aquariumstl.