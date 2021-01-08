St. Louis Aquarium mourns the loss of giant Pacific octopus Fluffy

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Aquarium is mourning the loss of their female giant Pacific octopus, Fluffy.

The aquarium said the creature has an average lifespan of 2-3 years and that Fluffy “lived a happy and healthy life.”

In a Facebook post St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station said, “Octopuses show very specific end of life behaviors, so the team was aware and made her as comfortable as possible during this last phase of her life, known as senescence.’

The aquarium continued to write of their fond memories of Fluffy

