St. Louis Archbishop Rozanski accused of covering up clergy sex abuse in civil lawsuit

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski is now the target of a civil lawsuit.
The Post-Dispatch reported the suit filed in Springfield, Massachusetts claims Rozanski was part of “abhorrent attempts” to protect the reputation of a now disgraced Roman Catholic bishop while at his previous post.
The plaintiff claims he was sexually abused by the late Springfield Bishop Christopher Weldon in the 1960’s when he was an altar boy.
Rozanski, who served as bishop in Springfield from 2014 to 2020, is accused of approving an official statement to the press that denied the review board had found a credible allegation of abuse against Weldon.