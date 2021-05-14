St. Louis Archdiocese changes mask policies following federal and local mandate rollbacks

ST. LOUIS–With the news announced Thursday by the CDC announced allowing fully vaccinated Americans to stop wearing masks indoors in most settings, followed by similar adjustments by St. Louis City and St. Louis County, the Archdiocese of St. Louis Friday night announced the following changes in its own COVID-19 protocols.

According to a news release, the mask requirements now only applies to parishioners who have not been vaccinated. Capacity restrictions and social districting will be decided at the parish pastor level. The goal is to have changes brought by the new guidance in place by Sunday May 23.

“Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski leaves in place the dispensation for Sunday Mass at this time, but will be re-evaluating the need for the dispensation in the coming weeks,” the release stated.

COVID-19 protocols at Archdiocesan schools will not change for the last two weeks of the current school year.

The new overall guidance on masks and mitigation is still being evaluated as for how it could impact summer CYC sports programs.