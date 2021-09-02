St. Louis area 2021 family-friendly fall fun list

ST. LOUIS – Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes are in hand already and cozy sweaters are making their way to the front of closets because fall is coming quick.

FOX 2 has created a list of the fun fall activities happening in the St. Louis area this spooky season.

Six Flags Frightfest

  • Select Days September 24 – October 31

Pumpkinland at Thies Farm

  • October 1 – October 31
  • 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday
  • $8 Kids 2-14 years old, $6 Adults 15 and up
  • Play area, straw castle, gliders, swings, slide, tunnel, corn maze

Gourdy’s Pumpkin Run

  • October 31 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • 5K Run
  • Lightweight hoodie, finisher medal, commemorative bib
  • Apple cider, small pumpkin
  • Free parking
  • Registration is $44
  • 951 S Green Mt Rd.
    Belleville, IL 62220

St. Louis Renaissance Festival

  • Weekends September 18 to October 24, and Monday, October 11
  • 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Rotary Park, 2577 West Meyer Road Wentzville
  • Free parking
  • Click here for ticket pricing

Soulard Oktoberfest

  • October 8 and October 9
  • Organizers are working to bring the event back to Soulard Market Park
  • Click here for more information

The Darkness

  • Open Sept. 24-25 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Open Oct. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, daily from Oct. 21-Halloween
  • October hours: Sun. – Thurs. 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Fri./Sat. 6:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
  • Open Nov. 5-6 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Tickets start at $25

Some event information has not yet been posted. Keep checking this story for updates.

