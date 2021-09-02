St. Louis area 2021 family-friendly fall fun list

ST. LOUIS – Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes are in hand already and cozy sweaters are making their way to the front of closets because fall is coming quick.
FOX 2 has created a list of the fun fall activities happening in the St. Louis area this spooky season.
Six Flags Frightfest
- Select Days September 24 – October 31
Pumpkinland at Thies Farm
- October 1 – October 31
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday
- $8 Kids 2-14 years old, $6 Adults 15 and up
- Play area, straw castle, gliders, swings, slide, tunnel, corn maze
Gourdy’s Pumpkin Run
- October 31 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- 5K Run
- Lightweight hoodie, finisher medal, commemorative bib
- Apple cider, small pumpkin
- Free parking
- Registration is $44
- 951 S Green Mt Rd.
Belleville, IL 62220
St. Louis Renaissance Festival
- Weekends September 18 to October 24, and Monday, October 11
- 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Rotary Park, 2577 West Meyer Road Wentzville
- Free parking
- Click here for ticket pricing
Soulard Oktoberfest
- October 8 and October 9
- Organizers are working to bring the event back to Soulard Market Park
- Click here for more information
The Darkness
- Open Sept. 24-25 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Open Oct. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, daily from Oct. 21-Halloween
- October hours: Sun. – Thurs. 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Fri./Sat. 6:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
- Open Nov. 5-6 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Tickets start at $25
Some event information has not yet been posted. Keep checking this story for updates.