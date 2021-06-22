St. Louis area 4th of July public firework displays

ST. LOUIS – Many public firework displays were canceled last year due to the pandemic, but now they are returning to celebrate July 4, 2021.

State Fire Marshal Tim Bean wants to remind residents who may be looking to have a home firework display to practice firework safety.

“Missourians will have more choices for public fireworks displays this year, and we encourage folks to take advantage of shows put on by professionals at organized events,” said Bean.

Bean adds that if you gather with friends and family to shoot off fireworks, take proper precautions and review safety tips. Click here for the full list of safety tips.

Below is a list of some of the public firework displays happening in the area.