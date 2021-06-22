St. Louis area 4th of July public firework displays

ST. LOUIS – Many public firework displays were canceled last year due to the pandemic, but now they are returning to celebrate July 4, 2021.
State Fire Marshal Tim Bean wants to remind residents who may be looking to have a home firework display to practice firework safety.
“Missourians will have more choices for public fireworks displays this year, and we encourage folks to take advantage of shows put on by professionals at organized events,” said Bean.
Bean adds that if you gather with friends and family to shoot off fireworks, take proper precautions and review safety tips. Click here for the full list of safety tips.
Below is a list of some of the public firework displays happening in the area.
- Heritage and Freedom Fest
July 2 – July 4
Free to attend
No pets
- Alton and Grafton Fireworks
July 4
9:30pm fireworks in both communities
Vendors and musicians
- Gateway Grizzlies Fireworks
July 2 – July 4
Sauget, Illinois
Postgame fireworks each night
- St. Charles Riverfest
July 2 – July 4
Music, food, and vendors daily
Fireworks only on Sunday, July 4
- JB Blast
July 2
Jefferson Barracks Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, Lemay
Live Music at 7:00pm
Fireworks follows
- Six Flags Fireworks
July 3 and July 4
Music and rides
Fireworks at 9:05pm both nights
- Alton Fireworks Spectacular
July 3
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
Live Music and fireworks
9:30pm – 11pm
- Chesterfield Fireworks
July 4
Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex
Activities, food trucks, and live music start at 6:30pm
Fireworks start at 9pm
- Kirkwood Fireworks
July 4
Kirkwood Park
Live music and food trucks at 7pm
Fireworks start at dusk
- Manchester Fireworks
July 4
Schroeder Park
Live music at 6pm
Fireworks to follow
- Godfrey, Illinois Fireworks
July 4
Robert E Glazebrook Park
Festivities begin at 5pm
Fireworks start at 9:15pm
- Wentzville Fireworks
July 4
Progress Park
Live Music 6-9pm
Fireworks start at 9:05pm
- Ellisville Fireworks
July 4
Bluebird Park
Live Music 7pm
Fireworks start at 9:15pm
- Eureka Fireworks
July 4
Legion Park and Lions Park
Concessions available
Fireworks start at 9:30pm
- Downtown St. Louis Fireworks
July 4
The Gateway Arch
Food and live music
Fireworks start at 9:40pm