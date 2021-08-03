St. Louis area August 3 election results

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – On August 3 voters will decide if they want to increase the operating tax levy of the Community College District of St. Louis by 8-cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

Other issues on local ballots include:

Prop A in Clayton: Residents will vote on a property tax increase of eighteen cents on the one hundred dollars assessed valuation to pay for public safety, parks, infrastructure improvement, waste collection, and health services.

Prop A in Frontenac: Voters will decide if the municipality will increase property taxes for the first time in 29 years. It will pay for the costs associated with funding police, fire, public works, and health.

Prop G in Greendale: City improvements to sidewalks, driveway aprons, streets, curbs, and landscaping would be paid for by issuing a bond up to $410,000. The ballot language says that it will be paid for by an annual tax but the city says that it is expected to be a zero-tax bond issue.

Prop 1 in Webster Groves: A simple majority would decide if a zoning ordinance will change. It would allow more people to live in the area and increase housing stock. The ballot language is complicated because a “yes” vote would reject the ordinance.

Prop K in the Kinloch Fire Protection District: This proposition asks to authorize a tax increase of 25 cents per $100 for assessed valuation to pay for the district’s services.

Prop F in the Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District: This proposition asks to authorize a tax increase of 34 cents per $100 for assessed valuation to pay for the district’s services.

Proposition “Fire Safety” from the Warrenton Fire Protection District: If approved, real estate and personal property taxes within the fire district would increase by 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The district has been warning that services may be reduced if the increase does not pass.