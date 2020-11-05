St. Louis area book stores ask consumers to remember them during the holiday shopping season

ST. LOUIS – Social media continues to come to the rescue for one St. Louis area book store, but others are struggling and ask that readers remember them during the holidays.

Since the co-owner of Left Bank Books Kris Kleindienst made an appeal on social media to her followers she said business has been booming. So much so that they are now looking to hire seasonal help.

Prior to her Facebook Live asking for help, the Central West End book store was struggling to pay the bills.

“We actually feel behind in our rent, which is something we’ve never done,” Kleindienst said.

Subterranean books owner Kelly von Plonski said she has also had issues paying her storefront’s rent.

“All the bills were late. My publishers were not getting paid. They also recognized that stores all over the country were not paying them and publishers really stepped up. They said ‘we will extend the terms you can continue to order’ because you know a bookstore without books you have nothing to sell,” von Plonski said.

Just like other businesses, book stores have made opening decisions based on what suits them best.

Left Bank Books is now accepting browsing appointments, Subterranean Books is allowing five people inside at a time and Dunaway Books have kept their doors shut and are only accepting online orders.

All three bookstores were doing online orders prior to the pandemic and once COVID hit they all saw a spike in their online sales, but that faded with time.

All of the book store owners FOX 2 spoke with said it’s important all local book stores stay open.

“we’re eager that the community supports all of us. we all need to be here. We all need to survive,” Dunaway Books co-owner Claudia Brodie said.

Each book store said they do a lot for the community. They donate books, write gift certificates for local schools, host author events, live music events, and poetry readings, and left bank books said people have even met their future spouse at the store.

Now that the cold weather is here and the holidays are just around the corner von Plonski is asking customers to do one thing.

“Shop early. Do your shopping now. I don’t want you to have to stand outside when its 25 degrees.”

