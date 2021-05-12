St. Louis area boy feared dead in Texas rip current

The U.S Coast Guard said Wednesday it had suspended its role in the search for a 7 year-old boy who was reported missing in Galveston, Texas Tuesday night. Authorities say the child was from the St. Louis area and was visiting with family.
Crews were notified around 8pm Tuesday that the child was missing near the Galveston Seawall near 37th Street and Sewall Boulevard. In addition to Coast Guard assets, the Galveston Police Department and the Galveston Island Beach Patrol were involved in the search.
Just shortly before the boy went missing, the beach patrol activated a red flag warning, signaling the potential for high surf or strong currents, according to KTRK-TV in Houston.
The Galveston Beach Patrol tells KTRK that the family visited the area regularly in recent years. The boy’s body isn’t expected to resurface until Thursday or Friday, the station reports.