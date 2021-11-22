St. Louis area businesses participating in Small Business Saturday 2021

ST. LOUIS – The days following Thanksgiving are known as huge holiday shopping days, Small Business Saturday being one of them.
The day reminding everyone to shop small is November 28. Below is a list of locations and participating businesses honoring the special shopping day.
Central West End
- Paperdolls Boutique
- World Chess Hall of Fame – boutique
- Pass the Past
- Up-Down STL
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
- Bonobos
- Enchanting Embellishments
- Chase Park Plaza Cinema
- Provisions STL
- Eye Roc Eyewear
- The Cup
- Left Bank Books
Maplewood
- Airedale Antics
- Artists First STL
- Asador del Sur
- Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream
- Chateau Maplewood
- Cheryls Herbs Group
- Escape From St. Louis
- Great Harvest Bread Co
- Intaglia Home
- Kakao Chocolate
- La Cosecha Coffee Roasters
- Living Room Coffee & Kitchen
- Maplewood Deli
- Mystic Valley
- Scheidt True Value Hardware
- Spa Qsthetics Limited
- STL Herbs and Aromatics
- Sweet Tooth Bakery
- Tale to Table
- The Blue Duck
- The Book House
- The Silver Lady
- The XPerience by NetteWorks Design
- Traveling Tea
- Unus Mundus Art
- Vom Fass
- Zee Bee Market LLC
Below is a list of more places participating in Small Business Saturday: