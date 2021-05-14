St. Louis area businesses, patrons react to rollback of mask rules for people with COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS-You can take off the masks in St. Louis City and County if you’ve had the Covid-19 vaccine.

Customers and business owners in both areas now taking masks off and figuring out this new ‘maskless’ world.

After more than a year of mask mandates and recommendations from public health authorities, the CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings.

Melissa, who works in downtown St Louis says she ready to get rid of wearing a mask.
“I just picked food up on my lunch break and i am very excited that they are lifting the mask mandate while eating inside.”

The move gives business owners like those at the Hi Pointe Burger and Fries restaurant in downtown St. Louis the freedom to decide whether or not masks will still be a requirement inside their establishment. ”We are waiting for guidance from the health department and the city and once we get those upper management will be looking at each of our restaurants and that’s the rules we will go by,” said Melanie Pritchett.

Some patrons say although some businesses may remove the facemask required signs they will continue to wear one although the mask mandate is lifted. “Personally I will continue to wear a mask. I think everyone has their right if they want to wear it or not. But I will always be thinking of safety first,” said Ed Russell.

City Museum said Friday it will continue to require masks on all guests 9 and older, without exceptions. Staff will continue to wear masks.

