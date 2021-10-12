St. Louis area casinos host job fairs today

ST. LOUIS – Two area casinos are holding job fairs Tuesday.

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa in St. Charles needs to fill multiple gaming and hospitality positions. All hired candidates will be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus after working at the property for 60 days. The hiring event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

DraftKings at Casino Queen is also hiring. Their job fair runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Officials need to fill more than 100 various full and part-time positions to expand its food and beverage teams. Current job openings include cooks, kitchen porters, bussers, servers, hosts and cashiers, among others.