ST. LOUIS – This week St. Louis area Chick-fil-As are organizing a donation to local Make-A-Wish chapters.

From now through Saturday, February 13 participating St. Louis area Chick-fil-As will donate a portion of their mobile order sales to Make-A-Wish.

The wishes granted to children with critical illnesses can give the children and their families so much joy when their experiencing such a tough time.

Click here to learn more.