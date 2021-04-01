St. Louis area Chick-fil-As offer free waffle fries

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis-area Chick-fil-A® restaurants are offering a free Chick-fil-A Waffle Fry® to guests via the Chick-fil-A app from Thursday, April 1 through Saturday, April 10.
Visit any participating St. Louis-area Chick-fil-A to redeem a free small or medium Waffle Fry during restaurant hours.
“Chick-fil-A St. Louis is excited to offer a free Waffle Fry to the St. Louis community during April 1 through April 10,” said Tony Johnson, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Ellisville. “We hope to see our community and thank them for their continued support with this offer.”
This reward is exclusively offered through the Chick-fil-A App. Once a customer has gotten their free Waffle Fry, they cannot get another free one during the promotional time. Anyone with the app will automatically see the offer in the “Rewards” tab.
