St. Louis area coronavirus cases expected to peak in 2-3 weeks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - COVID-19 cases and deaths taking significant jumps over the weekend in our region. There were at least 19 new deaths reported in our general area since Friday morning, including seven here in the city of St. Louis.

Missouri is officially confirming more than 2,350 cases. Our research shows at least 47 deaths so far statewide. There are now well over 11,000 cases in Illinois with 274 deaths. Between Missouri and Illinois, there were 138 new deaths announced since Friday morning, many of those in Illinois.

St. Louis City is now up to 358 cases with 8 deaths. In St. Louis County there are 883 cases with the death toll now at 13.

St. Charles County has 181 cases this morning and seven deaths. There are 76 cases in Jefferson County and two deaths there.

Franklin County also is now reporting two deaths and a total of 32 cases. Lincoln County has 18 cases.

There are 17 cases in St. Francois County and one death. Warren County has nine cases. Ste. Genevieve County has six cases.

In the metro-east, St. Clair County is now up to 86 cases and three deaths. Madison County has 48 cases, while there are 24 cases in Randolph County.

Clinton County has 14 cases. There are ten cases in Monroe County and five in Macoupin County.

Montgomery County has three cases and one death. Bond and Jersey Counties also have three cases each.

The cases we just detailed are overall cases since the outbreak began in our area.

Medical experts say that many people who get COVID-19 will recover. It's also important to note that authorities tell us the peak of the outbreak in our area is still two to three weeks away.