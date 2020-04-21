St. Louis area coronavirus death toll sees record single-day increase

ST. LOUIS – As the St. Louis area approaches the projected peak of the coronavirus this Saturday, the latest numbers reveal more than a dozen additional deaths in our region.

Ten COVID-19 deaths in the city of St. Louis was announced in the latest numbers, making Monday the deadliest day yet of reporting coronavirus deaths in the city. We’re told that not all of the deaths happened since sunday’s figures the city was just notified of all of them Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, Missouri is reporting just over 5,800 cases with 209 deaths. Illinois has over 31,500 cases and just under 1,350 deaths. The two states combined added nearly 1,300 coronavirus cases Monday with the vast majority of those in Illinois.