St. Louis area COVID numbers continue to trend downward

ST. LOUIS – As the vaccination effort moves forward, COVID-19 numbers around the St. Louis region continue to move, generally speaking, in the right direction.

Most of the latest COVID-19 numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force are down, as are the COVID figures from various areas around the bi-state.

The area is still seeing COVID-19 cases and COVID-related deaths, but they are trending downward compared to the extremely high numbers from late last year.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations went down by 8 Thursday compared to Wednesday. The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in hospitals went down by 5 from Wednesday to Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in ICU’s did tick up slightly, increasing by 2 from Wednesday to Thursday. ICU’s are at 83-percent of their total staffed bed capacity.

Missouri reported 718 more cases and 225 more deaths from Wednesday to Thursday, but many of those deaths happened some time ago and are just now being reported to the state as COVID-19 related deaths.

Illinois added 1,966 more cases and 72 more deaths.

St. Louis City reported 24 more cases and 3 new deaths from Wednesday to Thursday. St. Louis County reported 135 new cases and 8 new deaths. St. Charles County, 43 new cases and no new deaths were reported. There are also no new deaths in Jefferson County, but they did report 27 more cases. Franklin County reported 8 more cases and no additional deaths.

In the Metro East, St. Clair County reported 64 more cases and 4 new deaths. Meanwhile, Madison County recorded 49 new confirmed cases and no additional deaths.

Authorities say the key now is to increase vaccinations as quickly as possible, so these numbers can continue decreasing.