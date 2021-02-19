St. Louis area COVID numbers continue to trend downward

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – As the vaccination effort moves forward, COVID-19 numbers around the St. Louis region continue to move, generally speaking, in the right direction.

Most of the latest COVID-19 numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force are down, as are the COVID figures from various areas around the bi-state.

The area is still seeing COVID-19 cases and COVID-related deaths, but they are trending downward compared to the extremely high numbers from late last year.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations went down by 8 Thursday compared to Wednesday. The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in hospitals went down by 5 from Wednesday to Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in ICU’s did tick up slightly, increasing by 2 from Wednesday to Thursday. ICU’s are at 83-percent of their total staffed bed capacity.

Missouri reported 718 more cases and 225 more deaths from Wednesday to Thursday, but many of those deaths happened some time ago and are just now being reported to the state as COVID-19 related deaths.

Illinois added 1,966 more cases and 72 more deaths.

St. Louis City reported 24 more cases and 3 new deaths from Wednesday to Thursday. St. Louis County reported 135 new cases and 8 new deaths. St. Charles County, 43 new cases and no new deaths were reported. There are also no new deaths in Jefferson County, but they did report 27 more cases. Franklin County reported 8 more cases and no additional deaths.

In the Metro East, St. Clair County reported 64 more cases and 4 new deaths. Meanwhile, Madison County recorded 49 new confirmed cases and no additional deaths. 

Authorities say the key now is to increase vaccinations as quickly as possible, so these numbers can continue decreasing.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News