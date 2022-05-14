MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A woman who operated a daycare center from her St. Louis County home has been sentenced to prison for causing the death of an infant.

Laura Minnick was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and other charges. The 3-month-old girl, Samantha Kohn of Webster Groves, died of suffocation at Minnick’s day care facility in Maplewood in November 2018.

Minnick admitted being intoxicated at the time. Several other children also were under Minnick’s care at the time.