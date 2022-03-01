St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions

He did not fight on the front lines, but Serge Zevlever was a warrior to those who knew him. The native Ukrainian fought hard to help hundreds of American families adopt Ukrainian orphans, many of whom have special needs.

“My dad knew what would happen if those kids were not taken and given a good home. He fought for those kids just like every single one was his own,” daughter Alisa Sander said.

Zevlever, 62, was killed over the weekend in Kyiv.

Zevlever, his wife, and stepson were seeking cover at a bomb shelter near their high-rise apartment building. He had stepped outside upon hearing a commotion and was shot.

Tuesday afternoon, his daughters learned the specific details of what had happened.

“We found out that a group of Chechens had rented an apartment a couple of days beforehand, right above my dad’s apartment in his building,” daughter Alisa said. “They were Chechen snipers. They were actually aiming their guns at the place where all the people were sheltering. These people were just living their lives. They were just wanting this to be over, wanted to make sure they survived. Make sure their families survived, their grandchildren.”

Zevlever was shot once in the heart. His wife and stepson were unharmed, but there are concerns about their safety and the safety of other family members. Zevlever’s children had been watching news of the events unfolding in Ukraine the past several days.

“I actually talked to my dad a couple of days before. I said, ‘Dad, when are you coming back? Because it’s getting bad.’ And he said, ‘I’m not leaving until I’m asked to leave.’ That’s just Serge for you,” his daughter, Nicole Zevlever, said.

That strong resolve and determination to fight until the end were something families remember well about Zevlever. The Kondracki family in Jefferson County have Serge Zevlever to thank for the adoption of their daughter, Kira.

“He never took ‘no’ for an answer for our daughter. We came across at least three times that we almost weren’t able to get her. And Serge said, ‘Not going to happen. You’re going to get her,’” mother Nicole Kondracki said.

The Kondracki family’s story is repeated over and over with other families who are devastated by the news of Zevlever’s loss.

Zevlever was born in Ukraine and immigrated to the United States with his wife and children as refugees. They settled in the St. Louis area. Zevlever most recently lived in St. Charles. He became a U.S. citizen and split his time between the United States and Ukraine, where he held permanent resident status.

His children learned Tuesday that the Chechen snipers had been apprehended by Ukrainian soldiers. While their father is gone, they know his commitment to serve others will be everlasting.

“Our dad’s legacy deserves to live on forever. He was a hero. And he died a hero,” daughter Nicole said.