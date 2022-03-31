BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Temperatures will be falling below freezing Thursday night across much of the region. This prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warning from 10 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Low temperatures could drop as low as the upper 20s in some places.

This time of year, these temperatures are quite uncomfortable but not abnormal. The average last freeze, which is a temperature of 32 degrees or colder, is April 4. The average last frost, which is a temperature of 36 or below, is April 16.

Here at Eckert’s Farm, they expect this type of weather. The biggest concern is their strawberry crop and they’re taking the proper precautions to protect that.

“The only thing we’re concerned about a little bit is just the strawberry crop. We actually put blankets on them this morning, tucked them in nice and tight so they’re going to stay warm tonight,” said Jerry Hearn of Eckert’s Farm in Belleville, Illinois.

The apple and peach crop will be fine but that’s all due to timing. Neither of those crops has bloomed yet. If we were looking at these temperatures come next week, once peaches start to bloom, that would be a different story.

“If they bloom they’re just more susceptible. So it’s just like us. It’s kind of like we’re in our nice warm coat right now or a sweatshirt. When you take that off you’re just a little more susceptible to the cold. So when you open up and bloom it’s just like you taking off a layer of clothing and you’re just a little more tender,” Hearn said. “If there’s no bloom there’s no fruit. No apples or peaches if you kill the bloom.”

These conditions could kill crops or other sensitive vegetation you may have already planted so it’s a good idea to protect those items tonight. Bring them inside or cover them with a bucket or blanket. It could also possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.