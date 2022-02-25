St. Louis area federal lawmakers react to Supreme Court nominee

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ST. LOUIS–Friday morning President Joe Biden announced plans to nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, the White House said, making her the first Black woman nominated to serve on the nation’s highest court.

In Jackson, Biden delivers on a campaign promise to make the historic appointment and to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries. He has chosen an attorney who would be the high court’s first former public defender, though she also possesses the elite legal background of other justices.

Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice – Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other – and just the third in history.

Biden is filling the seat that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer.

Her nomination is subject to confirmation by the Senate, where Democrats hold the majority by a razor-thin 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker. Party leaders have promised swift but deliberate consideration of the president’s nominee.

Jackson was confirmed to her current post on the DC Court of Appeals last June on a 53-44 Senate vote, winning the backing of three Republicans: South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham, Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt did not vote on the nomination.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) has said that he wants the Senate to move quickly on the nomination. Senators have set a tentative goal of confirmation by April 8, when they leave for a two-week spring recess. Hearings could start as soon as mid-March.

“Judge Jackson’s achievements are well known to the Senate Judiciary Committee as we approved her to the D.C. Circuit less than a year ago with bipartisan support. We will begin immediately to move forward on her nomination with the careful, fair, and professional approach she and America are entitled to,” Durbin said in a statement Friday morning.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who voted against Jackson’s nomination to the circuit bench, and also sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a statement on Twitter. “When Judge Jackson appeared last year before the Judiciary Committee, I was troubled by aspects of her record, including her record on crime and criminal justice. I will be thoroughly reviewing Judge Jackson’s record from top to bottom and look forward to speaking with her.”

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has committed herself to a longstanding judicial career rooted in integrity. In a moment marked by racial inequity, climate catastrophe, and attacks on civil rights, a track record of moral clarity is crucial – I trust that is what Justice Jackson will bring to the bench. I’m proud to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court – and I look forward to her swift confirmation by the United States Senate.”

