FESTUS, Mo. – St. Louis area food bank and its partners will host their third food giveaway Wednesday, April 29.

The drive-thru event will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at West City Park in Festus. Upon arrival, food will be placed in the trunk of your car.

The event was moved to the park because of high demand and heavy traffic at previous giveaways.