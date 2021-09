ST. LOUIS – Chip in and give back Tuesday in a major way.

Tuesday is Feed a Neighbor Giving Day and the St. Louis Area Foodbank will double any donations made during the day. Emerson is matching all donations up to $20,000.

Every dollar donated usually provides four meals for needy families. On Tuesday, it will provide eight.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank serves 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois.

