St. Louis Area Foodbank facing supply chain issues ahead of holidays

BRIDGETON, Mo. – From shipping delays to empty shelves, supply chain issues are impacting multiple industries across the U.S. – and local food banks are also feeling the pinch.

Michelle Madaras, the director of communications and marketing for the St. Louis Area Foodbank, said the nonprofit is seeing a decrease in donations from retailers ahead of the holidays.

“Some of our retailers that are big donors, we’re noticing some of them fall off as they try to cater to their own customers,” said Madaras. “Same thing goes for manufacturers that donate to us as well. So, we’re really asking for the community to step in to help make sure everybody has what they need this holiday season.”

Higher prices at the pump and rising food costs are contributing to some hurdles the St. Louis Area Foodbank is working hard to overcome.

The food bank is hoping to fill its shelves with groceries from the St. Louis Boy Scouts’ 36th annual Scouting for Food Drive. More than 27,000 Scouts, parents, and volunteers distributed plastic bags to households throughout the area last weekend.

On Nov. 20, they will return to pick up the bags, filled with canned foods and non-perishable items.

“We’re very much hoping the St. Louis area will continue to support us at the 36th annual Scouting for Food Drive,” said Madaras. “The Boy Scouts will be out Saturday collecting your donations. We also need can openers because we’re noticing some people are having trouble opening the food that you’re donating. So, if you do have that as well that would be great as well to add to your bag of donations.”

The St. Louis Area Foodbank is hoping the community pitches in during their season of giving to give others the gift of hunger relief.