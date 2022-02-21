St. Louis-area hardware stores, auto shops dealing with supply shortages this winter

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — This winter has not only brought snow and ice but also supply shortages.

Kenny Smit, the general manager for Auto Beauty Specialists in St. Louis County said with all the winter weather has had, his shop is busier than ever.

“A normal workload would be 60 to 70 cars a week, and now it’s 90 cars a week. Then, those 90 cars a week are not drivable,“ Smit said.

Not only is the workload busy, but auto parts are also in short supply.

“The techs need their parts,” Smit said. “The insurance needs their parts. I need the parts, so the car can go. The customer needs the parts, and we can’t get the parts.”

Smit said he thinks it’s because of supply shortages from the pandemic mixed with more crashes. He said what normally took days to repair is now taking weeks and even months.

“We try to pre-order what we can, but you can’t take the car apart because the driver is still driving it,” he said. “So they come in, then you take the car apart, and you have to wait two to three weeks again.”

Local supply stores are seeing the same issue. Steve Ripper owns South Side True Value Hardware and sold out of snow and ice melt on Saturday.

“We are trying to get them in before the next winter storm hits, so being able to refill supplies now. That’s our biggest issue,” Ripper said. “I’ve had people call me constantly asking ‘do you got any ice melt? Do you got any salt?’ and I will say, ‘No, maybe Wednesday.’ Nobody in town has any either.”

Road crews are gearing up for yet another possible winter storm this week. The state and the county say. They do have enough salt.

David Wrone with the Saint Louis County Department of Transportation says they had about 35,000 tons of salt at the start of winter. Now, the county is down to about 25-36,000. Wrone says that’s still plenty to get through the rest of winter.

“Salt is key because the last thing you want is a roadway that is covered in ice. So, salt is important to us, and we have sufficient supplies,” Wrone said.

The county is the third-largest caretaker of roads in the state, covering more than 3,000 miles. The constant fluctuation of temperatures has also created several potholes throughout the county. Wrone said potholes are typical for the winter, and crews constantly take care of potholes year-round as weather allows.

“So, you got the freeze and thaw, and that just wreaks havoc on your payment,” Wrone said. It’s inevitable! The region we live in, potholes are just the facts of life.”

The county is asking people to not park on the street so they can better treat the roads. It also encourages people to report any potholes that they see. You can report potholes by visiting www.stlouisco.com/hwyweb or by calling 314-615-8538