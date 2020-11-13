St. Louis area hospital see record numbers of COVID-19 patients admitted and discharged

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is reporting the more COVID-19 records are breaking in the region. They say that the area is seeing the most people admitted to the hospital in one day. The bright side is that they also saw the most people discharged from the hospital in one day.

The St Louis Region added 26 deaths yesterday, bringing the total in our region to 2,006. This was fueled by more deaths in St Louis County (7), St Charles County (5), Madison County (4), and Jefferson County (4).

The region added more than 2,000 cases yesterday. Three of the last four days have seen case spikes in excess of 2,000 cases. Those big increases are being fueled by St Louis County, St Charles County, and Jefferson County. The Region now has 106,232 positive cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the area is very high. The seven day average of admissions is at 105, an astounding 65 patients over the “red line”.

The 868 combined COVID positive and suspected patients is a new single day record. Over the last seven days, 734 patients have been admitted and 644 have been released—a net gain of 90 patients in area hospitals.

A month ago we had 298 COVID positive patients in hospitals. Incredibly, that number stands at 719 today.