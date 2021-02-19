Missouri seeing increase in weekly COVID vaccine deliveries

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis area is seeing an increase in the number of COVID vaccines its receiving. The incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force called it welcome news.

Task Force leader Dr. Garza said the state is now receiving roughly 97,000 doses a week, up from the 76,000 a few weeks ago. That means every part of the state will see more vaccine doses including St. Louis.

Dr. Garza said the region can expect about 32,950 doses a week. He said that is 34% of the states supply. The St. Louis region has 37% of the state’s population.

Dr. Garza reminded people there is still limited supply but so far the region has administered 311,722 doses.

He also shared the findings of a new CDC study that showing the decrease in life expectancy among Americans. He pointed out that there was a bigger decrease for Blacks and Hispanics.

Dr. Garza said it serves as a reminder that the pandemic has been devastating to people of color.

“As we work to recover from the pandemic and distribute vaccines, we need to make sure we are prioritizing people who have been disproportionally affected and make the recovery process as equitable as it can be,” said Dr. Garza.

While more people are getting vaccinated in the area, data from the task force shows hospitalizations are dropping. The hospitals are seeing the lowest number of patients since mid-October.

The latest data showed there were 301 COVID positive patients. Dr. Garza hopes they will fall below 300 soon.

Here is the latest data released:

– New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 39 yesterday to 48 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 42 yesterday to 43 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 331 yesterday to 324 today.

– Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 313 yesterday to 301 today.

– Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 29 yesterday to 39 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 77 yesterday to 78 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 56 yesterday to 57 today.

– The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 7 yesterday to 6 today.

– The seven-day moving average of COVID remained the same at 7 today.

– Across the system hospitals, 62 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 18,983.