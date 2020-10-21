St. Louis area hospitals see record daily COVID-19 admissions

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis area hospitals are reporting six straight days of new COVID admissions over the 40 patient mark. That has not happened since the beginning of the pandemic.

Today’s report says there were 55 new admissions, up from 42 the day before. The task force has used 40 as its benchmark to determine when cases are becoming a growing concern for the area.

That data is coming from the four hospitals that make up the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Here are some other statistics from today’s data:

477 beds occupied by confirmed positive and suspected COVID patients- most since May 18

372 beds occupied for confirmed positive COVID patients- single highest day number since early May

331 is the 7-day rolling average for total hospitalizations – highest since June 4

Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the task force, has recently said COVID patients from more rural counties are adding to the strain of St. Louis area hospitals. He said this is a trend that is being seen around the state.