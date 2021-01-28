St. Louis area hospitals see the fewest COVID patients since November

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A medical staff member Tiffany Price adjusts a ventilator circuit on a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 14, 2020 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,480,000 cases, including over 24,500 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– For the first time since November, there are less than 600 total COVID patients in St. Louis area hospitals. There are also 361 fewer patients hospitalized than just one month ago.

The 7-day average for new hospital admissions has fallen by 30 patients in just ten days. It’s gone from 101 to 70 today.

There are also 200 more patients that have been discharged than admitted in the last 7 days.

Here is a breakdown of all the newest data released today:

– New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 71 yesterday to 66 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 73 yesterday to 70 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 592 yesterday to 580 today.

– Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 572 yesterday to 550 today.

– Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 47 yesterday to 40 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 121 yesterday to 119 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 86 yesterday to 82 today.

– The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 15 yesterday to 14 today.

– The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same at 11 today.

– Across the system hospitals, 108 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 17,515.

– Staffed bed hospital capacity is at 82%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 81% of their total staffed bed capacity.