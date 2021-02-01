St. Louis area hospitals will be getting more consistent vaccine shipments

ST. LOUIS– The four hospitals that are part of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force are an integral part of the state’s new plan to quickly distribute vaccinations to people.

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, this new plan will also help bring certainty to the amount of vaccine coming to the area’s four big health care systems and the St. Louis County Health Department. About half of the state’s allotment will be distributed to hospitals across the state.

“Which is very important and the reason for that is because it makes it challenging to schedule vaccination for those high-risk populations unless you know how much you are getting on any particular week,” explained Dr. Garza.

Dr. Garza said this will help avoid health care systems making appointments then finding out they weren’t getting any vaccine and had to cancel those appointments.

He said officials are still digesting the new state information and will release more information later this week.

Dr. Garza said while the vaccine is still in short supply people are going to have to continue practicing good social distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing.

He did highlight the number of hospitalizations of COVID positive patients has dropped below 500 for the first time in three months.

He said the downward trend of those in the hospitals and in the ICU are giving health care workers some much needed relief.