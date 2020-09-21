St. Louis area is outperforming the rest of Missouri in fight against COVID-19

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis area is making progress in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, says the region is even outperforming the rest of Missouri.

Dr. Garza shared graphs showing how the curve in the St. Louis region has flattened compared to other parts of the state.

He said initially, the St. Louis region saw a spike early on and then one during the summer.

Now, hospitalizations are going up across the state, but it is mostly in rural areas.

Dr. Garza said part of the reason is that more urban areas like St. Louis County and City and the Kansas City area have mandatory mask ordinances.

Dr. Garza mentioned St. Francis county’s recent decision to implement a mask ordinance. He said it came after they were seeing large growth in the county.

Dr. Garza said not all the strategies some of these places are using have been implemented statewide.

The St. Louis area’s 7-day rolling average is 31, that is the lowest it’s been since July 15. Mid-July is also about two weeks after St. Louis County ordered a mandatory mask ordinance.

Dr. Garza says the St. Louis area seems to be moving in the right direction for now. He stressed the importance of not letting up on things like wearing a mask and social distancing.

The task force also released data looking at the change in cases in the last week by county. Dr. Garza said there is still an increase in Jefferson and Franklin Counties while numbers are coming down in other counties.

The data also looks at changes by ZIP Codes. The areas seeing the biggest increases were in Arnold, Imperial, Festus, De Soto, St. Charles and St. Peters.

Dr. Garza also said most of the COVID cases come from people 50-years-old and younger.

The data also shows transmission in St. Louis County and St. Louis City has declined and transmission appears to be plateauing in St. Charles County.

“This doesn’t mean virus is going away, just waiting for an opportunity to keep spreading,” reminded Dr. Garza.